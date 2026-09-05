Second Stone Preview: Gamescom's Biggest Surprise?

There are always some surprises to be had at Gamescom. Even when it's your job to keep your ear to the ground in the games industry, the simple truth is you can't know about everything that's being worked on. I've already talked about Inkblood and how it impressed me right out of the gate with a rich world and puzzle mechanics that made me think of the genre's best. That game scratched a puzzling and mystery itch I've had in more recent years as a gamer, but Second Stone threw me back to the heady days of my youth.

Jak and Daxter. Crash Bandicoot. They're influences on the new action RPG from Skyward Entertainment. Second Stone is set in a fantasy worlds that operate in tandem with one another. You play as Shiren, who is able to cross between the vibrant, colourful Light World and its dark alternative, the Shrouded World. You can hack and slash with your sword, as well as the game's other weapons, but there's also a distinct magic system that lets you throw out elemental spells on the fly.

In the demo we played, we were led through a short tutorial segment, informing us of all the basic mechanics with a few puzzles before being loosed into a much more open, explorable area. Second Stone opts for a bit of a Breath of the Wild-style approach, in that it'll tell you what you need to open a door or complete a puzzle, but won't necessarily say how to get it. Some things as well you're meant to drop and come back later to. I met a door that required a wind spell, for example, something I didn't have access to in my current state and therefore decided to step away from.

The overall approach to gameplay is refreshing in its old-school approach. You're allowed and encouraged to figure things out for yourself, but at the same time you aren't just forced to sit in a room with a puzzle for hours on end, with the infuriating feeling that the game is sitting with you, incredibly smug as it knows the answer to the puzzle you just can't quite figure out.

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The visuals aren't afraid of colour, and when paired with the traversal mechanics, they make the game quick to pick up and simply fun to play. Hopping from jump pads, dashing across bright waters, and finding hidden chests proved rewarding even after around twenty minutes or so with the game. The combat also proved a lot of fun. The rhythmic hack-and-slash combos of the sword are good for dealing damage, but you'll want to combine them with spells for maximum effect. I managed to beat a boss in the last few seconds of the demo time by throwing out a lightning storm after whacking him three times in the back of the head with my sword.

If you don't pay much attention to the magic system, I fear the combat may just boil down to mashing the attack button over and over. It depends on the type of gamer you are whether that sort of power fantasy appeals. You're not meant to be weak in Second Stone, which offers a nice break from constant soulslikes in the action RPG space. There are also plenty of mechanics you can utilise to make yourself stronger without necessarily engaging with spellcasting combos, like adding elemental damage to your weapon using a fuse stone.

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If you're looking for a nostalgic action RPG that combines plenty of traversal and platforming, then Second Stone is one to watch. The game isn't just hinging itself on making you remember your favourite childhood IPs, though, as it has plenty of its own merits to stand on, not least a distinctive magic system I can't wait to see more of.