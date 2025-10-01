Second season of Ranma1/2 arrives this weekend on Netflix and Crunchyroll

Of all the divisions in which Netflix is investing money and effort in expanding its catalogue (movies, series, live events, documentaries, etc) it is possibly the anime category that is bringing the streaming giant the most praise. Its adaptations of video games such as Castlevania, Tekken, Devil May Cry and Dragon Quest are among the platform's most highly rated products, and it also has the complete catalogue of Studio Ghibli films in most of the territories in which it operates. And then, of course, there's the section on reviving old stories with a modern twist. And that's where Ranma comes in.

Ranma 1/2, the remake of the original 1992 series, was released on 5 October 2024, bringing back both the spirit of the original story between Ranma and Akane and the voices from the original anime. The Netflix review described it as follows:

Relive the legendary martial arts romantic comedy about the crazy everyday life of Ranma, the boy who transforms into a girl every time he gets wet! Akane is a young woman who has been engaged without her knowledge to Ranma, a boy who turns into a girl every time he takes a dip. Akane Tendo is a young martial arts practitioner who intends to succeed her father as head of the family dojo. Unfortunately, her father believes that the successor should be a man and has long since engaged her to Ranma Saotome, a boy who has been practising kung fu with his father Genma in China for years. However, when Ranma and his father return to Japan and appear at the Tendo dojo, they do so in the form of a girl and a panda bear... After falling into a cursed pond in China, Ranma turns into a girl every time he gets wet with cold water and Genma turns into a panda bear! Despite being engaged, Akane and Ranma aren't too keen on the idea of getting married and don't seem to be crazy about each other... Or maybe they are?

And now, just a year after the premiere of the first season, Crunchyroll, Netflix and Mappa studio, who are in charge of this new version, will release the second season of Ranma1/2. Another 12 episodes of madness that we will see from 4 October on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Are you going to follow this new season of Ranma 1/2?