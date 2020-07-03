Second season of Netflix's The Witcher will be easier to follow

You're watching Advertisements

The Netflix series adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novel series (which also spawned CD Projekt Red's game series of the same name and yes, we're sure you already knew about that last one, but just in case) was a massive hit pretty much instantly once the first season was released, featuring Superman himself, Henry Cavill, as the White Wolf and Butcher of Blaviken - Geralt of Rivia.

One aspect that faced some criticism, however, was the way the first season jumped from timeline to timeline without much notice and many viewers found it hard to follow because of this. In an interview with TV Guide, showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained that the challenge lay in the fact that the first two books by Sapkowski had to fit into the narrative while also introducing the world and the characters. Hissrich also explained that the second season, which is now back in production, will be easier to follow:

"I do hear that there was an audience out there that was a little like, "What the hell is going on? Why don't I understand this?" I think for those people, Season 2 will be a lot easier to follow. I think Season 2 aligns all of our characters on a similar timeline. We're playing with time a little bit still, but in a different way, an easier, I think, to swallow away".

