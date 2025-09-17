Second playtest of Exoborne now available on Steam

HQ

If you're a regular reader of Gamereactor, you're probably familiar with Exoborne. The three-player squad-based extraction shooter that focuses on PvE combat based on the use of customisable mechanical exo-suits called Exo-Rigs.

We've been following the development of Sharkmob with great interest, and were also able to play it recently at Gamescom, as well as interviewing studio founder and CMCO Martin Hultberg, which you can see below.

And we're looking forward to playing it even more, and now you can join the game, because the second Exoborne Playtest has just been released on Steam, which will run from 16 September to 7 October. You can access it by signing up from the game's official website or directly from Valve's shop page.

Are you going to try Exoborne in the coming weeks?