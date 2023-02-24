'Second phase of PS5' could be shown off before E3

HQ

During the latest episode of industry insider Jeff Grubb's Game Mess podcast, he said that Sony is saving its biggest announcements for later in 2023, and that it'll hold a PlayStation Showcase before E3.

According to Grubb, this Showcase was planned as early as Autumn 2022, but couldn't take place because developers weren't ready to show off their games. Now, as this is no longer the case we're set to see the second phase of the PS5.

This second phase could include the rumoured revision to the console, as well as a whole host of new games. As we look towards the second half of 2023 for PlayStation, things do look rather bare bar the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so to fill out its calendar the blue brand will need some heavy hitters.

Check out Grubb's podcast here.