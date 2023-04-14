Second Game of Thrones spin-off is moving ahead at HBO Max

While it was looking quite grim for Game of Thrones for a while after the last couple seasons of the main series disappointed and then a bunch of the planned spin-offs got cancelled, House of the Dragon has seemingly re-ignited the fire for all things fantasy and Westeros.

And we say this as HBO has now confirmed that a second spin-off show will be coming to the now rebranded platform, Max, in the form of a straight to order show that will revolve around two heroes living in Westeros almost a century before the main series.

Known as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, this show will explore the story of the knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg. It'll see the pair travelling all over the land and meeting dangerous adversaries and overcoming the odds in a period where the Targaryens still sit upon the Iron Throne and dragons are a very real threat.

Otherwise, it is noted that the show will be executive produced by George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. There is no word on when it is expected to debut on the streamer.