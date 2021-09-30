Second Extinction's biggest update yet is releasing today

HQ

Co-op shooter Second Extinction is receiving its largest update following its release into Early Access later today.

Pre-Season 6: Research and Destroy adds cross-play enabling players on Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox to team up and hunt together for the very first time. A brand-new Horde Mode is coming too and this tasks players with gunning their way through waves of razor-toothed dinos. That's not all, because Brazilian-Portuguese is coming as a supported language and a new playable character named Sunetra is also being made available.

If you'd like to know more about these additions then you can catch a livestream held by the game's Mission Designer today at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST on Twitch or YouTube.