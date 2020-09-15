Second Extinction will enter Steam Early Access next month

You're watching Advertisements

Systemic Reaction just informed us that Second Extinction's Early Access is set to start on Steam within a month, on October 13. The fast-paced co-op FPS will also be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series at a later date.

In Second Extinction, your actions and those of your friends will have an impact on the game world, which definitely sounds interesting. If working together with your friends to defeat dinosaurs is something that appeals to you - and why wouldn't it - you should definitely check out the game's trailer above.