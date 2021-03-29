Second Extinction launches for Xbox on April 28

You're watching Advertisements

Last month Systemic Reaction revealed that Xbox games was also allowed to hunt mutated dinosaurs in Second Extinction, something that was previously only available on PC in an Early Access version. Back then, then didn't say more than it would be released for the Xbox Game Preview program this spring, but during the [email protected] stream Friday evening we finally got a launch date.

It turns out the hunt starts on April 28, and it will also be included on Xbox Game Pass on this very same date. Check out the brand new trailer below if you like dinosaurs, multiplayer-action and violence - preferably at the same time.