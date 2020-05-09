Second Extinction is Left 4 Dead with Dinos

Nowadays there aren't many videogames where you shoot dinosaurs with automatic weapons anymore. The gang from Systemic Reaction, part of the Avalanche Studios Group from Sweden, must have thought the same, so they brought back this concept to gamers all around the globe. In yesterday's Inside Xbox episode (or May event of "Xbox 20/20" as Microsoft calls it now), the people from Malmö announced a game called Second Extinction, in which we have to make sure that the cycle of history repeats itself, after the prehistoric animals suddenly appear again, trying to claim the top of the food chain once more.

Fortunately, you don't have to do this alone, as Second Extinction looks like a high-octane co-op explosion in the vein of Left 4 Dead (but with dinosaurs). Up to three friends can join your party and slip into different roles (more characters should appear after the game's launch). We already know that our operations take place in different areas around the world that we can buy new weapons and equipment after our successful missions. The fact that the studio is part of the Avalanche Studios Group is easy to see since their well-known Apex engine blast off bullets, explosions and body parts from the poor dinosaurs.