Second Extinction hitting Steam Early Access in September

You're watching Advertisements

Back in May we reported on a new co-op shooter which we described as "Left 4 Dead with Dinos", and it goes by the name of Second Extinction. We know that the game is going to be a team-based shooter, but other than that, not much information was shared. Now, however, developer Systemic Reaction has not only released a new trailer but also talked more about the gameplay.

In an interview with IGN, they detailed the global meta mode called "War Effort". Basically, the mode delivers ongoing battles with dinosaurs and there will be threat warnings popping up all over the map, and you and your teammates will have to eliminate these threats and save the world as you can see from the trailer here.

"The War Effort is an integral part of how we'll introduce new dinosaurs, missions, and more as a live service experience, and it's a feature we're excited to fully flesh out throughout early access," the team revealed.

Speaking of the early access, Systemic Reaction also announced that Second Extinction will land on Steam Early Access in September. As for the exact release date, that remains unknown.