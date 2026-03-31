Second Euphoria: Season 3 trailer brings thriller-like vibes

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In January, the first trailer for the highly anticipated third (and likely final) season of Euphoria was released, hinting at a major shift in both pace and setting after Rue (Zendaya) ends up in Mexico.

Now we've gotten a second trailer ahead of the HBO premiere on April 13 (April 12 in the U.S.), and this time the pace slows down, giving the fundamentally very dark series an almost thriller-like feel. The many well-known actors - in addition to the aforementioned Zendaya, we also have Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney - all appear in the trailer. We even get a glimpse of Eric Dane, who recently passed away from ALS, making this his very last role.

Check out the trailer below.