Second chapter of Dune will star Zendaya as the protagonist

Later this year, we're in store for another science-fiction marvel, as Denis Villeneuve's Dune is set to launch in cinemas. The movie that is looking to be a truly ambitious take on the iconic IP is starring Timothee Chalamet as the lead actor, with Zendaya alongside him, and while we're still a few months from launch, Villeneuve has already started dishing out the details on the second part.

Revealed in an interview with Italian magazine Venerdi di Repubblica (translated via DuneInfo), the director stated that the second part will see Zendaya as the lead star, with Chalamet starring alongside her. We're not given any further information about the second part (we probably won't hear anything until at least a few months after the first hits cinemas), but here's what Villeneuve had to say.

"I can't wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] back together. Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story".

The first part of Dune will launch in cinemas this October 22, and features a truly stacked cast, including Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, among others. Take a look at the movie's trailer below.

