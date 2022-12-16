Second and final chance to get Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

HQ

Many of you have probably completed the story of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple by now (we're guessing there are a lot of you, because the game has sold a ton worldwide, making it the franchise's best-ever release). And if you did so soon after the game's release, you probably already got a chance to try your hand at capturing Eevee and Charizard in Game Freak's limited-time Tera Raid events last month and in early December, respectively. But if you missed out then, you now have another chance to get your hands on the first-generation Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Generation 9.

Yesterday, on the 15th, the second seven-star Tera Raid Battles event to get your hands on Charizard in-game began. The event will be available until next Sunday 18 December, so we recommend you finish the story (including the second round of the eight gyms in Paldea and the Great Academic Struggle tournament) in the game's post-game. Then the black Tera Crystals will appear and in one of them (which bears the mark of Dragon Tera Type , which carries this very special Pokémon) the 7-Star Raid will appear and you will be able to capture it.

Charizard in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet is a unique Pokémon in that it has perfect stats (IV's), and is not even listed in the game's official Pokédex, so if you can't get your hands on one, it won't stop you from completing it.

Even so, we recommend that you bring a level 100 Pokémon to the tour that is as resistant as possible to Fire-type attacks, while carrying the best Water or Electric attacks. Many players have reported that Daschbun (Fidough's evolution) is the best choice to face it, as it has a passive ability (Baked Body) that will increase its defence with every fire attack it receives instead of damaging it.

Good luck!