Sebulba and Star Wars: Galactic Racer bring some pod racing to the Summer Game Fest

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Little more is to be said about Star Wars: Galactic Racer. It's all about press and then fans to get their hands on it as it's releasing as soon as on October 6 and it already became a highly anticipated title for fans of either arcade racing or a galaxy far, far away. However, its Summer Game Fest trailer just introduced a couple of things to have those fans even more excited.

First of all, the familiar things. Good 'ol and well known Sebulba featured prominently, and we can expect all the cheating and piracy he used in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, and then some more. Besides, the trailer was full of pod-racing, to keep homaging one of the best races in cinema's history.

Secondly, and perhaps more interestingly as it's an addition to the canon, Star Wars: Galactic Racer will introduce the new planet Derven Acos. And it's not just another environment to race on, as this game will have a tale to tell, as per the new story trailer and its official description below:

"Darius Pax may have founded the Galactic League, but it is Kestar Bool who rules it. As brilliant as he is evil, Kestar uses his title as League champion to threaten other drivers and further expand his dominance.

To maintain control of his racing league, Darius Pax enlists the help of Shade, an enigmatic pilot who harbours a personal grudge against the Bool family. Together with the feisty engineer Hibi and a legendary pod racer, Shade sets out to overthrow the corrupt reigning champion".