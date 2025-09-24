Sebring has been confirmed for Project Motor Racing

Only nine short, tiny, short weeks remain before the Project Cars team, led by GTR 2 producer Ian Bell, unleashes the upcoming racing simulator Project Motor Racing, and in preparation for this, they are working feverishly to polish already shown content as well as new material, which will be revealed over the coming month, continuously. Today, among other things, we learned that Sebring will be in the game at release and Straight 4 Studios announced seven more cars, in the same vein.

• Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 2022

• Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 2023

• Mazda MX-5 Spec 2017

• Mazda 787B 1991

• Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

• Nissan Z GT4 2023

• Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo 2023

Ian Bell also unveiled some more info on the multiplayer mode in the game, earlier today:

"No passes. No rentals. No subscriptions. PMR gives you full online racing on day one, right out of the box — built for drivers who value clean, hard competition over complicated paywalls and qualification hurdles."

Project Motor Racing releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S on the 25th of November.