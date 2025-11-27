Sebastian Vettel pinpoints the advantage of Max Verstappen against Norris and Piastri

HQ

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, who will win Formula 1 2025 championship? Logic dictates that Norris, with 390 points, 24 more than Piastri and Verstappen (tied at 366) is the favourite for the title. However, Sebastian Vettel feels that Verstappen has a big advantage: lack of pressure.

Vettel, the retired Formula 1 driver who won four consecutive Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles between 2010 and 2013, conceded an interview with the podcast Beyond the Grid (via Sky) and said that Verstappen is in a better position, first because he has already won four championships, so "he doesn't need to prove to himself that he can win a championship".

"Plus, in the position he is in the right now being in the hunt it's like 'ok, just got to do everything perfect and if it works it works, if it doesn't it doesn't'", and added that he thinks it's "scary" how much he is improving.

"I think the scary thing is he's getting better. We know he's good but he's still improving. He's still hungry, he's still willing to learn", and said that while he as a lot of talent, it's a combination of that and the hard work.

Who will win the Qatar Grand Prix?

The reason why Vettel thinks that Norris doesn't have that much pressure is that he was trailing 104 points behind Oscar Piastri eight races ago, and now he's caught him...

The Formula 1 season ends next week in Abu Dhabi, but this weekend could be decisive: here's how you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.