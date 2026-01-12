Sebastian Stan said to be confirmed as Harvey Dent in The Batman - Part II

HQ

When it was reported that Sebastian Stan had joined the cast of The Batman - Part II, fans instantly started sharing their thoughts and hopes about the role Marvel's Bucky Barnes would be playing in the movie. The leading hope was that Stan would take a crack at playing the skilled attorney Harvey Dent (the alias of the split personality villain Two-Face), and clearly these hopes were spot on.

The Hollywood Reporter has published a newsletter wherein it confirms the role that Stan will be playing in The Batman - Part II. The report doesn't skirt around the point whatsoever, stating:

"Meet Harvey Dent: Sebastian Stan joining The Batman Part II."

It's unclear just what to expect from this character in this film, as it could see Stan starring as Dent in this film and teasing his fall to become Two-Face, or rather it could have Two-Face as a key antagonist for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

What we do know is that The Batman - Part II is still a way out, as the premiere is set for October 1, 2027 and production should be commencing sometime in the spring.