Sebastian Stan reported to be joining The Batman - Part II

HQ

We've been waiting a long time for the second part of Matt Reeves' The Batman saga, but as the years roll on, the good news is that it's almost time for production to commence.

With filming expected to start sometime in the spring, now Deadline has reported that a major name is set to join the project, another Marvel Cinematic Universe star following Scarlett Johansson's onboarding for that matter, as Sebastian Stan is rumoured to be taking on a role in the flick.

The exact role that Stan will be appearing in is unclear as of the moment, but many fans have pointed out that the actor would be the ideal person to take a stab at the villain Two-Face. What we do know however is that this casting news probably signifies the fate of one Bucky Barnes in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, as The Batman - Part II is supposedly set to film from April, while the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars is rumoured to be filming as of the same period too...

Who do you think Stan will be playing in The Batman - Part II? The movie will arrive in cinemas on October 1, 2027.