Sebastian Stan gets facial reconstructive surgery in A24's upcoming A Different Man

A24 is continuing to crank out a slate of interesting and fresh films and projects. On top of Heretic in November and We Live in Time in mid-October, the production company now has lined-up another flick for the same period of time.

Known as A Different Man, this film stars Sebastian Stan as a man who after facial reconstruction surgery appears in a production about his former life. The film will also see Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson starring, and is directed by Aaron Schimberg, with plans to debut in the autumn, on October 3.

With the movie a few months away, you can check out the trailer for it below.