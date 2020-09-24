English
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Seattle Surge details its starting roster for CDL 2021

Loony, Gunless, and Prestinni have all been confirmed to be joining the team.

After scrapping all but one player from its 2020 Call of Duty League line-up, Seattle Surge has now confirmed its starting roster for the upcoming season. Peirce "Gunless" Hillman, Daniel "Loony" Loza, and Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson have now been enlisted and will join Sam "Octane" Larew on the team.

Gunless and Pestinni both previously played for Chicago Huntsmen but departed from the team earlier this month. Both players have a multitude of titles under their belts and come to team with a wealth of competitive experience. Loony was with Toronto Ultra last season and is pretty accomplished too, being a four-time Call of Duty champion.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Seattle Surge

