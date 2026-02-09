HQ

The LX Super Bowl went on as most pundits were expecting, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots, perhaps by a wider margin than anticipated, 29-13, as they showed one of the most solid defences, which even got a nickname, the 'Dark Side', that cancelled out all of Patriot's attempts (considered the second best offensive of the NFL) and denied quarterback Drake Maye of an MVP award, eventually going to Kenneth Walker, the first running back to be named Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

New England Patriots still hold the record for most Super Bowls, six, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers, most recently in 2018, but twice have been denied of the Vince Lombardi trophy by the Seattle Sounders, in 2015 and now.

It is the second Super Bowl title for the Seahawks since their foundation in 1974, following 21 playoff appearances and four NFC Championships. And their coach, Aden Durde, is British, born in Middlesex; the first non-American coach to win Super Bowl.

The match, in Santa Clara, California, had Bad Bunny performing during halftime for over 68,000 spectators, entirely in Spanish, making it the first time it happens in 60 years of Super Bowl.