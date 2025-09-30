Seattle Kraken will have to play their season opener without Kaapo Kakko

HQ

Finnish national team star Kaapo Kakko has made a big impression with the NHL team Seattle Kraken, and the 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, which led to him securing a three-year contract worth $14.25 million. This is a testament to how important he has become to the team.

But now it is unfortunately confirmed that he will most likely miss Seattle's season opener (on October 9 against the Anaheim Ducks) and more than that. It has now been revealed that the slashing he received from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Beau Akey in a recent preseason game resulted in a broken hand. As a result, he is not expected to be back on the ice for at least six weeks.

Even if he only misses a few weeks, it is a major setback for this high-scoring player who, last season - which began with the New York Rangers before he was traded to the Seattle Kraken - scored a total of 44 points, including 14 goals and 30 assists.