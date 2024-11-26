Seasonic and Noctua launch 1600 watt ultra-silent PSU

HQ

While Seasonic made their Prime TX, 80 Plus Titanium rated flagship PSU to the best of their ability, which takes some effort when an ATX 3.1 PSU blasts out 1600 watts, Noctua said "hold my beer" and decided to cram a 120mm high airflow fan into the component.

The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua edition is just that, a Noctua NFA12x25 PWM fan mounted inside a PSU case with a high-airflow grill that is already bursting. This has reduced the noise down to 24 dB at 100% load, helped partially by that fact that the unit runs passively cooled up to 800 watts/25 degrees.

Since it supports PCIe 5.1 and ATX 3.1, one should expect it to run the 12V-2*6 Nvidia connector cable without any problems, even with new graphics cards just around the corner that are expected to require a lot of juice.

The cables it comes with are in a Noctua inspired colour scheme, and feature small zip ties, cable clips, and all the other extras you would expect from a 500 Euro power supply are naturally included.