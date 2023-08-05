Season of the Warlock does not follow the "moon logic" of classic adventure games

"You can make a living out of adventure games if you make them properly." A quote with which Javier Cadenas, founder of the indie studio enComplot, summed up for us during Gamelab the optimism and confidence with which his team is facing the final stages of development of The Season of the Warlock, a point and click adventure game made by fans, and for fans.

The development of this adventure game has been underway for several years, during which time the team has also had to deal with industry doubts about the point and click adventure genre, and so they have opted to self-publish the game, which is expected to be released simultaneously on PC and consoles next year.

"Hopefully we will finish this year, the development, and we want to find a release window for next year. But there's already a demo since a couple of years ago on Steam that everybody can play and have a look at how the game's progressing, which is in its full glory, you know, with voiceover, with the final music, with final graphics, etc."

One of the most interesting things that makes Season of the Warlock unique is its dual storyline, as at the beginning of the story there is a crossroads where, depending on the decision you make at that moment, the game will be completely different. "And depending on what you choose, the main parts of the story arc are roughly the same themes. The characters and the backgrounds are the same, but the goals of each branch change completely. And 100% of the puzzles change too."

It is clear that such an adventure is a challenge, but if there is one point Cadenas emphasises about developing a point and click, it is in moving away from 'moon logic', something he considers a mistake in conveying the logic of the game to the players. "If you properly contextualize the game, if you signpost everything properly, if you give enough clues to the players, they will understand how the design is working."

Hopefully the studio will complete the adventure and give us a firm release date soon.