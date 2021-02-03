Season of the Chosen to land in Destiny 2 on February 9

You're watching Advertisements

Bungie has unveiled a look and the start dates for the next season of Destiny 2, and boy does it look like a good one. Named Season of the Chosen, the next season will be focussed on the Cabal, in particular its new Empress, Caiatl, and will be bringing a variety of new content to chew through.

Alongside the usual works of various new loot and gear coming to the Bungie title in this new season, the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes from Destiny 1 will be returning, and a brand-new gamemode called Battlegrounds will also be joining the fray. Don't worry, this isn't a battle royale, but instead is a new three-player matchmade activity where you will have to fight against Empress Caiatl's chosen warriors.

Later in the season, a brand-news Strike called Proving Grounds will also unlock, pitting humanity's champions against the Cabal's best.

As you would expect, Season of the Chosen will also be bringing a new season pass, and various new Exotic weapons, one of which we know is the bow Ticuu's Divination - that can charge multiple Solar arrows to track several targets at once.

Season of the Chosen is expected to begin on February 9, and will last until May 11, and you can check out a look at the trailer detailing a lot of what is one offer below. More information regarding the new loot and Exotics on offer will likely be made available soon.