Season of Hope cinematic prepares Smite fans for the arrival of new goddess Ix Chel

HQ

Smite is already looking to wrap up its first season of the year, as Season of Monsters comes to a close next week. But it will be followed up by a change of tone, as Season of Hope will be kicking off shortly afterwards.

With this season starting on March 28, Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge has now released the cinematic trailer for the season, and even announced the new goddess that will be joining the game's ranks.

Known as Ix Chel, this character will be bringing a serious change to the Conquest game mode map, with this now being tweaked to a Maya-themed map to coincide with her pantheon. As for when we'll get to actually play the goddess, she will be debuting in the title sometime in April.

As for what else will be arriving in Season of Hope, we're promised a rework to in-game healing effects, with hundreds of tweaks across current gods and items, alongside four new healing items to boot. Plus, with this being a new season, there will also be a new battle pass, with this offering 90 total tiers to progress through (30 more than previous battle passes), and will include seven skins to customise gods with.

Check out the Season of Hope cinematic trailer below.