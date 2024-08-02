Season five of Diablo IV to be released next week

HQ

Grab your axe and prepare for more monster slaying in the upcoming Season of the Infernal Hordes. The name alludes to a horde mode you can take on in Realm of Hatred. It's designed for those who have finished the story and want more to do. Enemies will attack you in waves, and between them you can choose different upgrades for your character. Unfortunately, it's not quite as simple as just getting stronger. You will also choose items that weaken you. Blizzard writes the following about the new game mode:

Available on both Seasonal and Eternal realms starting in World Tier III after completing a Questline, the Infernal Hordes is a wave-based feature that you can slay through solo or with friends.

If you enjoyed Diablo II, you'll be happy to know that The Fell Council is back in this game mode. There are five bosses in total, but the catch is that you will only get to fight three at a time. In addition to the new horde mode, there are also fifty new items you can find by defeating enemies in the world. To learn more about this season, check out the trailer below and read this post. You can start slaughtering demons on 6 August at 18:00 BST/19:00 CET. Do you play Diablo IV regularly?