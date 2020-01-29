Season 7 of Smite brings an event, a new map and more with it

Hi-Rez Studios' intense action game Smite was just recently updated with its seventh season content which features a new map and event Jade Corruption, an updated season pass for the year of 2020, bug fixes, balancing and more. In a recent update show, the Hi-Rez Studios team talked about everything new headed for Smite and you can watch the whole thing here.

Interested in the 2020 season pass? The pass, which will set you back $39.99, holds the following; 1000 Gems, Eternal Tormentor Zeus Skin (Limited), Eternal Tormentor Loading Screen (Limited), Godslayer Title, Unlocks gods for gameplay if you do not already own the Ultimate God Pack, Base recolour, New limited recolour, Voice pack, Wave and Clap Emotes.

Those looking to spend some more to get the Ultimate God Pack as well can net the Digital Deluxe Edition for $59.99, which also holds the 2020 season pass.

Read more about the update here.