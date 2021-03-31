Season 5 of Ricky & Morty is coming June 20, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After a split fourth season, Ricky & Morty is returning for Season 5 on June 21, 2021. The upcoming season will premiere on Adult Swim, and a new trailer has been released to offer a sneak peak of what to expect.

Things look to be business as usual, as the new two-minute trailer contains "strange horny ocean men" and giant attacking alien invaders. All of the carnage also all unfolds to the tune of White Stripes' Blue Orchid.

You can watch the trailer for Season 5 below: