Ninjala

Season 5 of Ninjala is coming March 24 and its fairy tale themed

One of the biggest additions is a new Online Tournament mode.

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed that Season 5 of Ninjala will have a fairy tale theme and will release on March 24.

This upcoming season introduces new costumes inspired by popular fairy tales such as Puss in Boots and Little Red Riding Hood, as well as several new Gum Weapons. Also included is a new mode called Online Tournament. Online Tournament will see players battle it out in as many Ranked Battles as possible and compete on an event-exclusive ladder.

Alongside these additions, it has also been revealed that a new tutorial mode named 'Tale for Ninjala Beginners' will also be making its debut. Those who complete the tutorial will receive the 'Neo-Shinobi Overalls Miyabi' outfit and 'Gumball Machine Coins' that can be used in the new 'Coin Gacha.'

You can check out the full list of new additions below:


  • New costumes based on Puss in Boots, Little Red Riding Hood, Sun Wukong, and more

  • New Gum Weapons, including the Shinobuzz Paper Fan, GR8 Gear, and ASAKUSA Wheel

  • A new mode: Online Tournament. The first tournament will be held in collaboration with Nisshin's UFO Yakisoba, in which players will fight in as many Ranked Battles as possible and compete on an event-exclusive ladder. Get your bubblegum and chopsticks ready!

  • A new Shinobi Card, Strike Big

  • A new Featured Battle, Ninjala Striker

  • A new GOEMON Matsuri in-game event

Ninjala

