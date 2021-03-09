Season 5 of Ninjala is coming March 24 and its fairy tale themed

You're watching Advertisements

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed that Season 5 of Ninjala will have a fairy tale theme and will release on March 24.

This upcoming season introduces new costumes inspired by popular fairy tales such as Puss in Boots and Little Red Riding Hood, as well as several new Gum Weapons. Also included is a new mode called Online Tournament. Online Tournament will see players battle it out in as many Ranked Battles as possible and compete on an event-exclusive ladder.

Alongside these additions, it has also been revealed that a new tutorial mode named 'Tale for Ninjala Beginners' will also be making its debut. Those who complete the tutorial will receive the 'Neo-Shinobi Overalls Miyabi' outfit and 'Gumball Machine Coins' that can be used in the new 'Coin Gacha.'

You can check out the full list of new additions below: