Season 4 of The Mandalorian has already been written

On March 1, it's time for Baby Yoda to charm us again. That's when the third season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+, and we're obviously very excited.

Now the show's creator Jon Favreau has revealed to BFM TV that he has already written the script for the fourth season, which is not officially renewed though. A reasonable guess though is that we have more adventures in the galaxy far, far away to look forward to with Pedro Pascal's mysterious bounty hunter.

"Season 4, yeah I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story."

So, according to Favreau, it's very much about The Mandalorian's story having to fit in with the other series set in the same time period, especially Ahsoka who, as you know, is getting her own series.

"Dave is doing 'Ahsoka,' which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows....'Skeleton Crew' all take place within the same 'Star Wars' time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of 'The Mandalorian' as well."

Sounds good to us, but what do you think?

Thanks, Variety.