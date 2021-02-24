LIVE

Curse of the Dead Gods
English
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Season 4 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout takes the Blunderdome to the future

Fall Guys 4041 sees the Mediatonic title heading to an 80s-inspired future.

The setting for the next season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been unveiled, and it looks like the Blunderdome is heading to the future. Fall Guys 4041 sees the strange battle royale title heading to an 80s-inspired future, following the Medieval-centric Season 2, and the Winter-themed Season 3.

Not much else has been shown-off regarding the new season just yet, but more should follow soon as Season 3 wraps-up. For the time being, check out our report on the latest branded skin coming to the game, Studio MDHR's Cuphead and Mugman.

