Season 4 of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Has launched

The fourth season for King's mobile runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Has now officially launched, bringing back the fan favourite villain Nitros Oxide, for Crash and Coco to face off with.

This season promises updated lands, new enemies, exclusive rewards, and even Sports Day themed skins to unlock. As for how Nitros Oxide fits into the game, he and his foul minions have taken over three worlds and transformed them into his home planet, Gasmoxia. It will be up to players to have to defeat a range of Nitros Oxide bosses, as well as a bunch of minions to be able to save the worlds and return them back to normal.

The update is of course free and is accessible now on mobile devices. As for how long this season will last, that remains unclear, but we can probably assume for around 2-3 months.