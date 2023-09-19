Season 34 of The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ next month

Disney and Fox has announced when the latest season of The Simpsons will be making its debut on Disney+. The long-running animated series will be making its return as soon as October 11, 2023, when Season 34 starts its run on the streaming platform.

Since Season 34 originally aired on broadcast television last year (and with Season 35 set to begin its run in the coming weeks too), these are not completely new and unseen episodes. But, that being said, we do know this season will be bringing a new Treehouse of Horror episode, one that will have an anime theme by the looks of things.

Will you be watching The Simpsons this October?