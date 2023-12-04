Season 3 of Reacher is already being filmed

HQ

Prime Video has confirmed that we likely won't have to wait long for more adventures with Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher. Because as part of an announcement made by the show's lead star himself, we're told that a third season of Reacher is already well underway and that it is actually already being filmed.

There's no word on when this third season will be aiming to debut, but it probably wouldn't be out of the question to assume the show could make a late 2024 release window.

What we do know is that you can almost count down the days on your fingers until Season 2 makes its arrival, as the show will be back as soon as December 15, 2023, all on Prime Video.

