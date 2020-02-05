Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Season 3 of Netflix's Castlevania is releasing in March

Everyone's favourite bloodsuckers are back after a one-year hiatus as Castlevania Season 3 returns in March.

The popular, stunningly animated Netflix series adaptation of the successful Castlevania franchise is returning in March, Netflix announced recently. The series, which was on a year-long hiatus, forsaking the year of 2019 entirely, will be brought back with as many as ten episodes in season three and for those of you who are fans of the series, the new poster below is sure to sate some of that bloodthirst ahead of the season's release in March 5.

What are your feelings towards Netflix's Castlevania?

Season 3 of Netflix's Castlevania is releasing in March


Loading next content