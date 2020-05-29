Season 3 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 has once again been delayed

You're watching Advertisements

Life is hard in these coronaviral times and even though us gamers have had it pretty alright, always having something to do when the going gets tough in isolation, Fortnite players are set to be distressed about the lack of chapter 2 season 3 content next week. After having been delayed once before, the third season in Fortnite's second chapter has been pushed over to the week after the planned release, so even though it's been delayed again, you will only have to wait until June 11 to experience it all.

In the announcement post, Epic also reminds players about the upcoming one-time-only event 'The Device'; "make sure to check out a one-time-only live event called The Device, now scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 2 PM ET (please show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot, space is limited!)".