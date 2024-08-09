Season 2 of Twisted Metal has started filming

HQ

Anthony Mackie surprised quite a few when he came on stage at The Game Awards last December and confirmed that Twisted Metal was getting a second season on Peacock. We've barely heard anything since, however, as the writers have been working to make an even crazier, funnier and more explosive story. It seems like they've managed to do that now.

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash reveals that Twisted Metal season 2 has started filming, so it seems like we can expect to see Anthony Mackie's John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz' Quiet enter the tournament sometime in 2025.