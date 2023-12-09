Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Squid Game (Netflix)

Season 2 of Squid Game will have a "deeper plot and message"

The upcoming season will also feature "new games and characters."

Season 2 of Squid Game has been filming since July and the show's director Hwang Dong-hyuk has recently teased some things that fans can expect.

In an interview with Korea Herald, he noted that the second season will "feature new games and characters, as well as a deeper plot and message."

Hwang said: "We have been filming the second season of Squid Game since July with the interest and support of many viewers." He added: "We are burdened with the pressure to do well, but we will make sure to repay viewers with a good result."

No release date has been announced for Squid Game Season 2, but Hwang noted that filming will continue into 2024.

Squid Game (Netflix)

