Season 2 of Severance has started filming

When it originally debuted on Apple TV+, Severance wasn't a major hit or sensation. But as the series continued and more people discovered it and its weird and baffling plot, the show grew to become one of the streaming service's best offerings, and to this day has remarkable ratings from fans and critics alike.

It did so well that it didn't take Apple long at all to greenlight the series for a second season, and it looks like this effort is being encouraged and pushed along, because following a bunch of casting reports, it has now been revealed by lead actor Adam Scott that the second season has started filming and has entered the production phase.

As this is just the beginning of filming, we shouldn't expect the second season to arrive anytime soon, but hopefully it won't be too long until it debuts because there are so many questions that still need to be answered when looking at its storyline.