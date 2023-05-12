Season 2 of Foundation looks captivating in new teaser

Apple has become a titan in the streaming world, as the technology company has collated a really interesting and unique array of TV shows and movies for its subscribers to indulge in. One of these projects in the massive budget sci-fi series, Foundation, which is based on the epic set of fictional works from Isaac Asimov.
While Season 1 of the show debuted a couple of years ago, it's almost time for Season 2, and by the looks of things, Apple is really doubling down on the action of sci-fi wonder this time around, as you can see for yourself in the trailer below.
As for when Season 2 of Foundation will arrive, the series will make its return to Apple TV+ on July 14, and will see a bunch of the original cast back in their respective roles, including Lee Pace and Jared Harris.