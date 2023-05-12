Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Season 2 of Foundation looks captivating in new teaser

The massive budget sci-fi series will be back on Apple TV+ in July.

Apple has become a titan in the streaming world, as the technology company has collated a really interesting and unique array of TV shows and movies for its subscribers to indulge in. One of these projects in the massive budget sci-fi series, Foundation, which is based on the epic set of fictional works from Isaac Asimov.

While Season 1 of the show debuted a couple of years ago, it's almost time for Season 2, and by the looks of things, Apple is really doubling down on the action of sci-fi wonder this time around, as you can see for yourself in the trailer below.

As for when Season 2 of Foundation will arrive, the series will make its return to Apple TV+ on July 14, and will see a bunch of the original cast back in their respective roles, including Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

