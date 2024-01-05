Season 2 of Arcane confirms fan theory in teaser trailer

HQ

Two months ago, Riot announced that season 2 of Arcane will come to Netflix in November 2024, so most of us didn't expect to hear or see much more for a while. That makes tonight's news all the better.

Fortiche and Riot have released the first teaser trailer for Arcane season 2, and the fact that it's only 44 seconds won't stop League of Legends players from getting hyped. Because the teaser shows Singed having a blood transfusion with a beast that sure looks familiar. It seems to confirm that Vander will indeed become Warwick in the second season, taking the latter's backstory in a very interesting direction.

The only thing we get besides this is the confirmation that Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will reprise their roles as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman respectively, but expect to learn a lot more in the coming months, as a ton of Arcane content is planned for League of Legends leading up to season 2's premiere.