Season 2 of Ahsoka isn't expected to shoot until mid 2025

Season two of Disney+'s Ahsoka series isn't expected to start shooting until Summer 2025 - nearly a year from now - according to actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Speaking at Dragon Con, Bordizzo (who plays Sabine Wren in season one of Ahsoka) stated that she likely wouldn't be attending next year, and she expects to be working on set.

Bordizzo was joined on the panel by fellow Star Wars actors Giancarlo Espositio, Danny Trejo, and Manny Jacinto (despite his show The Acolyte having been cancelled to the dismay of many fans).

Disney's Star Wars universe continues to grow, with Skeleton Crew, Andor season two and The Mandalorian and Grogu film having wrapped, paving the way for the return and growth of fan-favourite character Grand Admiral Thrawn.

If we judge Ahsoka season two on this starting date for filming, it's likely the show won't release until 2026, and likely then post May 2026 as this is when The Mandalorian and Grogu's release is planned.

Fans won't be waiting that long for new content though, as the aforementioned Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is slated to release in December this year (thanks, ScreenRant).