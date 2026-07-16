Season 14 of Futurama will begin streaming on Disney+ in early August

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Good news, everybody! We now know the confirmed return date for Futurama on Disney+, as the animated comedy series will be offering up its 14th season as soon as early August. Yep, in less than three week's time, on August 3, the next round of episodes will begin streaming on the entertainment platform, seeing Fry, Bender, Leela, and the rest of the gang back for more cosmic hijinks.

To mark this news, a poster for the coming season has been shared teasing a slate of episodes with "50% more water!" We don't yet have a trailer to gawk at, but anyone who has seen Futurama before will no doubt be familiar with what to expect from this coming chapter too.

Are you looking forward to more Futurama?