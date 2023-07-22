Season 14 of Doctor Who has wrapped filming

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the release of the next season of Doctor Who. With the series set to air later this year, it has now been revealed by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies that Season 14 has now wrapped filming, concluding a lengthy six month long production.

As shared by Davies in an Instagram post, the showrunner states "That's a wrap", with an image that shows a TARDIS in the background and is tagged with the location of Bad Wolf Studios, the Welsh production company that serves as the place where Doctor Who is filmed.

There's still no exact release date on when the season will debut, but this upcoming batch of episodes will see David Tennant starring once again as the Doctor before passing on the baton to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor.