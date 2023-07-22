Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Doctor Who

Season 14 of Doctor Who has wrapped filming

After around six months of production.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're getting ever closer to the release of the next season of Doctor Who. With the series set to air later this year, it has now been revealed by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies that Season 14 has now wrapped filming, concluding a lengthy six month long production.

As shared by Davies in an Instagram post, the showrunner states "That's a wrap", with an image that shows a TARDIS in the background and is tagged with the location of Bad Wolf Studios, the Welsh production company that serves as the place where Doctor Who is filmed.

There's still no exact release date on when the season will debut, but this upcoming batch of episodes will see David Tennant starring once again as the Doctor before passing on the baton to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who

Related texts



Loading next content