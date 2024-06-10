Season 1 of XDefiant introduces new maps and Capture the Flag

HQ

After a lengthy showing of Star Wars Outlaws at tonight's Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft showed off its latest multiplayer shooter - the neon-drenched XDefiant. The presentation was all about the upcoming Season 1, and in short it includes:

- Three new (free) weapons.

- One new map per month, where we already got glimpses of the basement Clubhouse, the Daytona racetrack and the Rockefeller playhouse.

- Capture the Flag game mode.

- New ranking rewards.

Last but not least, we also got a premiere date. It's July 2nd, and you can check out the trailer below.