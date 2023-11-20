Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to add three new maps

HQ

While we're still waiting for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to launch its actual first season of post-launch content, Activision has now teased what it will include.

Set to debut in early December, we're told that this season, alongside bringing a new battle pass to work through, will see three new maps added to multiplayer, with two coming at launch. These maps are known as Meat, Greece, and Rio (with this coming later in the season), with each being pretty self-explanatory in their locations. Multiplayer will also be bolstered with a 2v2 Gunfight game mode.

Zombies fans can look forward to Enter the Rift seeing players launched into Dark Aether Rifts to face hordes of foes, all while hunting for a new weapon that can make an enemy your ally.

To add to this, we can look forward to a new Warzone 2.0 map called Urzikstan, which is said to feature 11 points of interest, all when Warzone 2.0 is updated to feature gameplay elements more in line with the latest instalment in the mainline series.

