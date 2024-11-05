English
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will take us into the criminal underworld

We now know of a few maps that will be added when the new season drops next week.

HQ

You might be wondering when Call of Duty's seasonal model will kick back off now that we're into the Black Ops 6 era. Activision and Treyarch has now confirmed this in a post on X, where it's mentioned that Season 1 will start on November 14, so Thursday next week, and that it will seemingly have a criminal underworld theme.

We say this because three of the included maps have been revealed. These will be Hideout, Extraction, and Heirloom, all of which will be 6v6 maps, with Heirloom also moonlighting as a 2v2 experience.

In terms of what else will be included in Season 1, while we're yet to have affirmed information, former Call of Duty seasons did include a couple of new weapons, events to experience, more Operators, and hopefully for the case of Black Ops 6, some more fun Zombies goodies to chew through.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

