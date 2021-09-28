Search for the next James Bond will begin in 2022

HQ

We're only a few days out from the release of the next entry into the James Bond franchise, with the long awaited No Time To Die. This movie will mark the conclusion of Daniel Craig's time in the role, meaning the next Bond film will see another star portraying the titular spy. The question of who that will be has long been a debated and speculated topic, but it seems like even the producers haven't put a pin on that yet.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show, and reported on by Deadline, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli said, "We're not thinking about it at all," before continuing, "We want Daniel [Craig] to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

Daniel Craig has played Bond since 2006 when Casino Royale premiered. The fifteen year run in the role has included five films, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and the upcoming No Time To Die.

If you haven't already seen a trailer for No Time To Die, check it out below, as the movie will be launching on September 30 in cinemas.